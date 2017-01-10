Kourtney Kardashian Throws Sons 'Fast & Furious' Birthday Party
Kourtney Kardashian knows how to host a party!
The 37-year-old reality star and her beau Scott Disisk put together a Fast and the Furious-themed birthday celebration for their sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2.
“Mason and Reign share the same birthday [December 14] so every year we throw them a big joint party,” Kourtney wrote on her website and app on Monday (January 9). “This year, Mason wanted a Fast and the Furious theme complete with a monster truck bouncy house slide, mini race track, and the actual car from the movie.”
The movie itself also played on a giant screen for guests to enjoy.
The boys’ sister Penelope, 4, and Kris Jenner were also in attendance.
Mason and Reign’s “Fast and the Furious” birthday party! https://t.co/nfc2abzE8R pic.twitter.com/GVxJ2Ks4WR
— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) January 9, 2017
Also pictured inside: Kourtney celebrating her friend’s birthday at Lovis Restaurant on Monday in Calabasas, Calif.
