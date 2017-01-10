Kourtney Kardashian Throws Sons 'Fast & Furious' Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to host a party!

The 37-year-old reality star and her beau Scott Disisk put together a Fast and the Furious-themed birthday celebration for their sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2.

“Mason and Reign share the same birthday [December 14] so every year we throw them a big joint party,” Kourtney wrote on her website and app on Monday (January 9). “This year, Mason wanted a Fast and the Furious theme complete with a monster truck bouncy house slide, mini race track, and the actual car from the movie.”

The movie itself also played on a giant screen for guests to enjoy.

The boys’ sister Penelope, 4, and Kris Jenner were also in attendance.

Check out some photos below!

Also pictured inside: Kourtney celebrating her friend’s birthday at Lovis Restaurant on Monday in Calabasas, Calif.

