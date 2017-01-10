Lady Gaga Goes Tanning in the Rain Because She's Lady Gaga

When it’s cold and rainy outside, the last thing most of us think of doing is tanning.

But if you’re Lady Gaga, you obviously attract the sun’s rays no matter where you go.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“Who says I can’t get a tan in the rain 🌧,” the 30-year-old “Million Reasons” singer wrote on Instagram on Monday (January 9).

Check out the photo below!

And in case you missed it, Gaga recently gave fans their first look from inside the rehearsal studio for her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:59am PST

Also pictured inside: Gaga grabbing Starbucks and getting some grocery shopping done with friends at Vintage Grocers on Sunday (January 8) in Malibu, Calif.