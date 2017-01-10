Laverne Cox Says It's 'Really Special' To Be Playing A Black Transgender Woman In 'Doubt' - Watch First Look!

Laverne Cox is the first transgender woman to star as a transgender woman in broadcast series, and she couldn’t be more proud!

“I’m really, really grateful to have a job as an actor,” the 32-year-old actress recently expressed about her upcoming CBS drama series Doubt (via THR). “I’m an avid TV watcher, and there are people in my community who watch a lot of TV. Growing up, I did not see people like me on television. That folks can have a character like Cameron, who is Ivy League educated, it’s wonderful. And to be a black transgender woman in that position on CBS is really special. She wears really great stuff, too.”

Last night (January 9), Laverne joined her co-stars Dule Hill, Elliott Gould, Dreama Walker and Kobi Libii, as well as show creators Tony Phelan and Joan Rater at their SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Conversations with Doubt panel held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles.

Doubt premieres on CBS on Wednesday (February 15) at 10pm EST – Watch first look below!



‘Doubt’ First Look