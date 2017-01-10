Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:30 am

Laverne Cox Says It's 'Really Special' To Be Playing A Black Transgender Woman In 'Doubt' - Watch First Look!

Laverne Cox is the first transgender woman to star as a transgender woman in broadcast series, and she couldn’t be more proud!

“I’m really, really grateful to have a job as an actor,” the 32-year-old actress recently expressed about her upcoming CBS drama series Doubt (via THR). “I’m an avid TV watcher, and there are people in my community who watch a lot of TV. Growing up, I did not see people like me on television. That folks can have a character like Cameron, who is Ivy League educated, it’s wonderful. And to be a black transgender woman in that position on CBS is really special. She wears really great stuff, too.”

Last night (January 9), Laverne joined her co-stars Dule Hill, Elliott Gould, Dreama Walker and Kobi Libii, as well as show creators Tony Phelan and Joan Rater at their SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Conversations with Doubt panel held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles.

Doubt premieres on CBS on Wednesday (February 15) at 10pm EST – Watch first look below!


‘Doubt’ First Look
Credit: Vincent Sandoval; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dreama Walker, Dule Hill, Elliott Gould, Kobi Libii, Laverne Cox, Trailer

