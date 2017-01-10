Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 8:00 am

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Say They're Each Other's Best On-Screen Kiss!

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are too sweet!

The This Is Us co-stars and on-screen couple have declared they are each other’s best on-screen smooch.

Mandy made the revelation back in September 2016, and Milo returned the compliment at the 2017 Golden Globes this past weekend.

“I respect and I appreciate that, and she is mine,” he told E! News on the red carpet. “It’s one of those things, like, your current girlfriend, you have to say, ‘She’s the best.’”

“She may have had some steamy ones in the past, but I thank you Mandy for saying I’m the best,” he added. “Right back at you!”

Also pictured inside: Mandy picking up some organic juice on Monday (January 9) in Los Angeles.

15+ pictures inside of Mandy Moore grabbing juice…

Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image; Photos: WENN, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia

