Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 2:02 pm

Mariah Carey's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

Mariah Carey‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized over the weekend.

A representative from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ that they called the police on Sunday to report the incident, and police are searching for the suspect.

The star was vandalized with a “?” next to her name, reading “Mariah Carey?”

The charge for the arrest would be felony vandalism. The star has reportedly already been cleaned up.

Last year, Donald Trump‘s star was famously vandalized on the walk as well.

Head over to TMZ to see the vandalized star.

Click inside to see photos of Mariah at the 2015 star ceremony with her kids and supporters…
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 01
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 02
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 03
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 04
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 05
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 06
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 07
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 08
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 09
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 10
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 11
mariah carey hollywood walk of fame star vandalized 12

Photos: Getty
