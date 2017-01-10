Mariah Carey's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

Mariah Carey‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized over the weekend.

A representative from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ that they called the police on Sunday to report the incident, and police are searching for the suspect.

The star was vandalized with a “?” next to her name, reading “Mariah Carey?”

The charge for the arrest would be felony vandalism. The star has reportedly already been cleaned up.

Last year, Donald Trump‘s star was famously vandalized on the walk as well.

