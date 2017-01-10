Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017

Melissa Benoist Opens Up About 'Supergirl's Second Season

Melissa Benoist has been keeping busy since announcing her divorce from husband Blake Jenner.

The 27-year-old actress was spotted filming scenes on the set of her show Supergirl on Friday (January 6) in Vancouver, Canada.

Melissa recently opened up about what’s going to happen during the rest of Supergirl‘s second season.

“For the rest of this season, what the writers have been doing really well is relating the show to a lot of things going on in our country right now and bringing up issues of equality,” she told The Denver Post.

Melissa added, “So I appreciate how every single character on our show just stands up for loving each other and sticking together, no matter where you come from, whatever your skin color, species, planet or sexuality — whatever it is, it doesn’t matter. You deserve love and can stand up for what’s right. So you’ll see a lot more of that.”
