Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' Cast Jet to Atlanta After Golden Globes

The cast of Stranger Things had a whirlwind weekend at the Golden Globes but now they’re getting back to work!

The show’s stars including Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard were all spotted catching flights out of Los Angeles on Monday (January 9) to continue filming in Atlanta.

Although Stranger Things didn’t take home the award for Best Drama Television Series, the cast all said they had an incredible time at the award ceremony.

“This has been the most incredible and overwhelming few days of my life! I cannot believe I had the chance to meet these amazing actors,” Millie wrote on her Instagram, including photos with Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Nick Jonas and even Leonardo DiCaprio!

She added, “Congratulations to all the winners last night and a special shoutout to @thecrownnetflix bringing it home for @netflix! Thanks to everyone for having me, it was the best! Until next time, MBB.”