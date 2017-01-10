Natalie Portman Says Ashton Kutcher Earned Three Times What She Made for 'No Strings Attached'

Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher starred together in the 2011 romantic comedy No Strings Attached and now she’s opening up about how he was paid three times the amount she earned.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress opens up about the pay disparity in Marie Claire UK‘s February 2016 issue.

“Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached. I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” Natalie said in the issue. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” she added. “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

