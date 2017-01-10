Naya Rivera Rocks a Sheer Skirt For a Night Out

Naya Rivera is looking better than ever!

The 29-year-old actress stepped out to attend the Mad Families premiere party at Catch LA on Monday night (January 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Naya was rocking super chic look which included totally sheer shirt, designed by Steven Khalil.

“@steven_khalil thank you for this sassy number! #dirtythirtyweek,” she captioned a photo walking into the party on her Instagram.

Naya turns the big 30 on Thursday (January 12) and it looks like this was a great way to kick off her birthday celebrations!