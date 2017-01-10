Nina Dobrev Debuts Shorter Hair at 'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' Premiere in London

Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 3:21 pm

Nina Dobrev is showing off a brand new haircut!

The 28-year-old actress debuted a shorter bob while attending the premiere of her new movie xXx’: Return of Xander Cage at Cineworld 02 Arena on Tuesday (January 10) in London, England.

One day earlier, which was Nina‘s birthday, she was seen catching a flight out of LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

“Thank you everyone so much for the Birthday wishes and sweet messages! I’m definitely feeling the <3," Nina captioned a cute throwback photo on Instagram, which you can see below.

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

25+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev showing off her cute haicut…
