Nina Dobrev Debuts Shorter Hair at 'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' Premiere in London

Nina Dobrev is showing off a brand new haircut!

The 28-year-old actress debuted a shorter bob while attending the premiere of her new movie xXx’: Return of Xander Cage at Cineworld 02 Arena on Tuesday (January 10) in London, England.

One day earlier, which was Nina‘s birthday, she was seen catching a flight out of LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

“Thank you everyone so much for the Birthday wishes and sweet messages! I’m definitely feeling the <3," Nina captioned a cute throwback photo on Instagram, which you can see below.

