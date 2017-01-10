Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 5:00 pm

President Barack Obama Farewell Address Live Stream Video - How & When to Watch!

President Barack Obama Farewell Address Live Stream Video - How & When to Watch!

President Obama is set to give his farewell address live from Chicago, Illinois later today (January 10).

The speech is set to begin at 9pm EST, and we have the livestream video here for you to watch!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of President Obama

The speech will also be broadcast on all the major television networks. Get the scoop on what will be talked about during the live address if you missed it.

If you missed it, watch First Lady Michelle Obama say farewell in her final speech.

Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here