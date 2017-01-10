President Barack Obama Farewell Address Live Stream Video - How & When to Watch!

President Obama is set to give his farewell address live from Chicago, Illinois later today (January 10).

The speech is set to begin at 9pm EST, and we have the livestream video here for you to watch!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of President Obama

The speech will also be broadcast on all the major television networks. Get the scoop on what will be talked about during the live address if you missed it.

If you missed it, watch First Lady Michelle Obama say farewell in her final speech.

Watch the video below!