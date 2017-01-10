Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 6:54 pm

President Obama Heads to Farewell Address with Michelle & Malia By His Side

President Obama Heads to Farewell Address with Michelle & Malia By His Side

President Barack Obama waves to photographers as he heads into Marine One while en route to his Farewell Address on Tuesday (January 10) in Washington, D.C.

The President of the United States was seen leaving the White House with his wife Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia by his side.

Obama traveled to his hometown of Chicago today to deliver his Farewell Address to the nation as he will be handing over the presidency to Donald Trump next week.

The speech will be streaming live online at 9pm EST!
Photos: Getty, Pool/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Barack Obama, Malia Obama, Michelle Obama

