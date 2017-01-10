Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017

President Obama's Farewell Address Will Be a 'Passing of the Baton'

President Obama's Farewell Address Will Be a 'Passing of the Baton'

President Barack Obama is set to give his farewell address, and his advisors are briefing the pubic on what they can expect from the televised event, taking place live from Chicago, Illinois tonight.

“It’s a passing of the baton,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune. “Chicago was a natural place for him, not just because it’s his hometown, but because it’s where he got his political start, and it’s where he really first learned the lesson … that it’s about the actions of individuals and the actions of people, that’s how real change happens.”

“His intention is to motivate people to want to get involved and fight for their democracy,” senior adviser Valerie Jarrett added. “The major focus on the speech isn’t going to be reflecting back on how far we’ve come over the last eight years, but really looking forward and how we take the accomplishments, many (of which) through the hard work and grit of the American people came to fruition, and build on that going forward.”

You can watch the farewell address tonight at 9pm EST on Fox, NBC, ABC and CBS.
