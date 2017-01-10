Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 3:06 pm

'Pretty Little Liars' Cast Spill on Final Episodes of the Series

'Pretty Little Liars' Cast Spill on Final Episodes of the Series

The Pretty Little Liars cast is spilling the details on the final 10 episodes of the series!

Stars Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse all took the stage at the Freeform portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday (January 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

During the panel, the girls revealed that the second half of season seven will feature a one-year time jump, all of the show’s past cast members and even a musical number!

“We’ll get a musical number in the last 10 episodes…All of them have incredible different talents and singing is one of them…we found a way to platform it in one of the episodes of the last 10,” executive producer Oliver Goldstick explained.

We can’t wait to see that episode!

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Television

