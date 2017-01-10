Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 10:36 pm

Rihanna Bundles Up For Night Out in in New York City

Rihanna Bundles Up For Night Out in in New York City

Rihanna is joined by her entourage as she steps out for a night on the town on Monday night (January 9) in New York City.

The 28-year-old entertainer stayed warm in a oversized camouflage jacket over a gray jumpsuit as enjoyed a night out with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

While out and about, Rihanna first grabbed dinner with friends before making her way to a party in the city.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a jumpsuit from her Fenty x Puma collection.
