Tue, 10 January 2017 at 10:36 pm
Rihanna Bundles Up For Night Out in in New York City
Rihanna is joined by her entourage as she steps out for a night on the town on Monday night (January 9) in New York City.
The 28-year-old entertainer stayed warm in a oversized camouflage jacket over a gray jumpsuit as enjoyed a night out with friends.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna
While out and about, Rihanna first grabbed dinner with friends before making her way to a party in the city.
FYI: Rihanna is wearing a jumpsuit from her Fenty x Puma collection.
Just Jared on Facebook