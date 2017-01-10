Tue, 10 January 2017 at 10:10 am
Ruby Rose Went From Sleeping on an Air Mattress to 'Orange is the New Black'!
Ruby Rose makes her very first appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!
The 30-year-old entertainer opened up about landing the role of Stella on Orange is the New Black, which launched her career.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ruby Rose
On the show, Ruby said she went from sleeping on an air mattress for a year to all of a sudden being on the hot Netflix show.
Ruby also spoke about her roles in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Pitch Perfect 3. Watch the entire interview below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Ruby Rose, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet