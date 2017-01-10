Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 10:10 am

Ruby Rose Went From Sleeping on an Air Mattress to 'Orange is the New Black'!

Ruby Rose makes her very first appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The 30-year-old entertainer opened up about landing the role of Stella on Orange is the New Black, which launched her career.

On the show, Ruby said she went from sleeping on an air mattress for a year to all of a sudden being on the hot Netflix show.

Ruby also spoke about her roles in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Pitch Perfect 3. Watch the entire interview below!
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
