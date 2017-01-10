Sara Bareilles In Talks to Join Broadway's 'Waitress,' But She's Playing Coy to Rumors!

Sara Bareilles is rumored to be joining the cast of the Broadway musical Waitress, the show she wrote the music for!

The Grammy and Tony-nominated singer is said to be in talks to join the show this spring after the departure of original star Jessie Mueller, according to Billboard.

Sara and Jessie made an appearance at the Build Series in New York City on Tuesday (January 10) and the singer was asked if she would like to play the role of Jenna.

Click inside to read what Sara said in response…

“Never say never,” Sara said. “Of course it’s a dream of mine, but right now I’ve got a record label that is on my ass… so my number one priority right now is to work on my next record.”

“If the stars aligned and it worked out at some point – we’re talking about huge shoes to fill – it’s a pretty intimidating request. I’ve gotta go work on another record and go try to remember how to be Sara for a minute,” she said.