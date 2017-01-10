Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:08 pm

Sara Bareilles In Talks to Join Broadway's 'Waitress,' But She's Playing Coy to Rumors!

Sara Bareilles In Talks to Join Broadway's 'Waitress,' But She's Playing Coy to Rumors!

Sara Bareilles is rumored to be joining the cast of the Broadway musical Waitress, the show she wrote the music for!

The Grammy and Tony-nominated singer is said to be in talks to join the show this spring after the departure of original star Jessie Mueller, according to Billboard.

Sara and Jessie made an appearance at the Build Series in New York City on Tuesday (January 10) and the singer was asked if she would like to play the role of Jenna.

Click inside to read what Sara said in response…

“Never say never,” Sara said. “Of course it’s a dream of mine, but right now I’ve got a record label that is on my ass… so my number one priority right now is to work on my next record.”

“If the stars aligned and it worked out at some point – we’re talking about huge shoes to fill – it’s a pretty intimidating request. I’ve gotta go work on another record and go try to remember how to be Sara for a minute,” she said.
Just Jared on Facebook
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 01
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 02
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 03
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 04
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 05
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 06
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 07
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 08
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 09
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 10
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 11
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 12
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 13
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 14
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 15
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 16
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 17
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 18
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 19
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 20
sara bareilles in talks to join waitress on broadway 21

Photos: Mike Point/Build Series
Posted to: Broadway, Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here