Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 1:01 pm

Sasha Lane Dropped Out Of College To Shoot 'American Honey'!

Sasha Lane Dropped Out Of College To Shoot 'American Honey'!

Sasha Lane is getting tons of praise for her breakout role in Andrea Arnold‘s film American Honey – but it took some conniving from Andrea to drop out of college for it!

“I’m really impulsive. I literally put my suitcases in Andrea’s car when my friends left and I stayed in a different state for a week,” the 21-year-old actress recently expressed (via The Guardian). “We connected. I can relate to her but at the same I was all: ‘I really hope you don’t fuck me over, I’m really trying to see you as a human, don’t fuck with me.’ I warned her.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sasha Lane

“I come from a place where I didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” Sasha added. “A lot of people would say: ‘You can’t do this or you can’t do that.’ So meeting Andrea… I literally said: ‘I have nothing left to lose, I have to put my trust in you. She made me feel like I could. There are opportunities and it feels like I can do things now. I just wanted a chance.”

Pictured: Sasha and director Andrea attending the premiere of American Honey at the UGC Cine Cite les Halles on Monday (January 9) in Paris, France.

10+ pictures inside of Sasha Lane promoting American Honey in Paris…
