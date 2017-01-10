Sasha Lane Dropped Out Of College To Shoot 'American Honey'!

Sasha Lane is getting tons of praise for her breakout role in Andrea Arnold‘s film American Honey – but it took some conniving from Andrea to drop out of college for it!

“I’m really impulsive. I literally put my suitcases in Andrea’s car when my friends left and I stayed in a different state for a week,” the 21-year-old actress recently expressed (via The Guardian). “We connected. I can relate to her but at the same I was all: ‘I really hope you don’t fuck me over, I’m really trying to see you as a human, don’t fuck with me.’ I warned her.”

“I come from a place where I didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” Sasha added. “A lot of people would say: ‘You can’t do this or you can’t do that.’ So meeting Andrea… I literally said: ‘I have nothing left to lose, I have to put my trust in you. She made me feel like I could. There are opportunities and it feels like I can do things now. I just wanted a chance.”

Pictured: Sasha and director Andrea attending the premiere of American Honey at the UGC Cine Cite les Halles on Monday (January 9) in Paris, France.

