Sophie Turner & Dominic Cooper Step Out at BAFTA Nomination Announcement

Sophie Turner and Dominic Cooper look like they had a blast at the 2017 BAFTA nomination announcement ceremony!

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 38-year-old Preacher actor were on hand to read off the nominees during the ceremony on Monday (January 10) in London, England.

While posing for photos on the carpet, Dominic had a hilarious wardrobe malfunction where he realized that his pants zipper was undone!

Dominic and Sophie cracked up on the carpet before getting back to business.

Be sure to check out all the BAFTA nominees and watch check back for the winners, which will be announced during live ceremony on February 12 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.