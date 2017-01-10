Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 1:33 pm

Sophie Turner & Dominic Cooper Step Out at BAFTA Nomination Announcement

Sophie Turner & Dominic Cooper Step Out at BAFTA Nomination Announcement

Sophie Turner and Dominic Cooper look like they had a blast at the 2017 BAFTA nomination announcement ceremony!

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 38-year-old Preacher actor were on hand to read off the nominees during the ceremony on Monday (January 10) in London, England.

While posing for photos on the carpet, Dominic had a hilarious wardrobe malfunction where he realized that his pants zipper was undone!

Dominic and Sophie cracked up on the carpet before getting back to business.

Be sure to check out all the BAFTA nominees and watch check back for the winners, which will be announced during live ceremony on February 12 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Just Jared on Facebook
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 01
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 02
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 03
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 04
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 05
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 06
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 07
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 08
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 09
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 10
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 11
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 12
sophie turner dominic cooper step out at bafta nominations 13

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Dominic Cooper, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here