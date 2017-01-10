Sylvester Stallone's Rep Responds to Golden Globes 2017 Seating Issue Rumors

There’s a rumor circulating that there was some confusion at the 2017 Golden Globes between Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and the rest of the actors at their table.

Apparently, there was only one seat for Sylvester and his wife, and because of that, they ended up watching the show in the green room backstage after a bit of frustration. Casey Affleck and Matt Damon were also at the table, and a source told People “there was confusion, but it wasn’t personal against him.” It’s unclear if anyone attempted to add more chairs, as there are conflicting reports.

The report also claims that after Casey won, he ran into Sylvester backstage and attempted to apologize.

Sylvester‘s rep responded to this rumor that he was frustrated with those at his table, saying, “The story you refer to is an interesting rumor – but a rumor nonetheless. Sylvester Stallone had a wonderful evening attending and presenting at the Golden Globes and celebrating with his family and friends.”