Tom Hardy Wanted to Wear Nothing At All in Even More 'Taboo' Scenes

It’s too bad the Taboo creators wouldn’t let Tom Hardy have his way!

The 39-year-old actor recently revealed that he wanted to shoot even more scenes of his new FX series while completely naked.

After some pics circulated of Tom wearing just a loincloth, he made sure fans knew he didn’t like it there.

“You’re lucky there was a loin cloth because I didn’t want one,” he told BBC, adding, “It’s not a period drama until someone gets naked and covers themselves in blood. At least you’re showing willing.”

“I was in Tilbury, in the moat, in the docks, with nothing on,” he goes on to describe one of the scenes. “We were trying to eke out drama from any opportunity and none of that makes the cut.”

Taboo focuses on adventurer James Keziah Delaney (Tom) as he builds his own shipping empire in the early 1800s.

Catch the premiere tomorrow (January 10) on FX!

Pictured: Tom attending the Taboo premiere at DGA Theater on Monday (January 9) in Los Angeles.