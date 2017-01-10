Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 11:04 pm

Tom Hiddleston Shows Off His Cool Style at Lunch

Tom Hiddleston Shows Off His Cool Style at Lunch

Tom Hiddleston enjoys an afternoon stroll on Thursday (January 5) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Golden Globe winning actor looked sharp in a gray peacoat with matching gray loafers as he grabbed lunch with a friend.

Earlier this week, Tom released an official apology after he was criticized for his Golden Globe speech being “self-indulgent.”

People felt that Tom was giving himself a pat on the back for his show The Night Manager bringing the people of South Sudan entertainment during a time of crisis in his acceptance speech.

“I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong,” Tom said in his apology.
