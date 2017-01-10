Tom Hiddleston Shows Off His Cool Style at Lunch

Tom Hiddleston enjoys an afternoon stroll on Thursday (January 5) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Golden Globe winning actor looked sharp in a gray peacoat with matching gray loafers as he grabbed lunch with a friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston

Earlier this week, Tom released an official apology after he was criticized for his Golden Globe speech being “self-indulgent.”

People felt that Tom was giving himself a pat on the back for his show The Night Manager bringing the people of South Sudan entertainment during a time of crisis in his acceptance speech.

“I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong,” Tom said in his apology.