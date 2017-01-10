VIDEO: Ben Affleck Noticed Brother Casey Didn't Thank Him in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Ben Affleck made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (January 9), and he spoke with Jimmy about the fact that his younger brother Casey did not thank him during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“Someone was omitted … I was a little taken aback,” Ben said, jokingly. “That’s not the kind of thing I would do. If it’s me, you know, I thank people.”

“I needed that little push, but I did say ‘My brother is brilliant.’ Those words came out of my mouth,” Ben continued. “We didn’t hear anything like that last night [at the Globes]. I mean [there was] the thing with Denzel [Washington], and the thing with Matt [Damon], he was Mr. Hollywood.”