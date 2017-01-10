VIDEO: Ben Affleck Tries to Name Three Taylor Swift Songs

Ben Affleck waves to the crowd while making an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 44-year-old actor spoke about his 11-year-old daughter Violet, who loves Taylor Swift. During the interview, Ben said he listens to a whole lot of Taylor Swift songs because of his daughter, adding, “Taylor Swift is great, by the way, she’s a great role model.”

Later, Ben and Ellen played “5 Second Rule,” and one of Ben‘s questions he had to answer in five seconds or less was to name three Taylor Swift songs.

“1989, I Still Love You, the John Mayer thing….come on!” Ben said. “She’s amazing. I love Taylor Swift. I’m blanking.”

Ben later was asked to name three likely places you’d find Matt Damon.

“The beach, the bar, and my bed. Boom!” he said.

