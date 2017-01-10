Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:05 am

VIDEO: Ben Affleck Tries to Name Three Taylor Swift Songs

VIDEO: Ben Affleck Tries to Name Three Taylor Swift Songs

Ben Affleck waves to the crowd while making an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 44-year-old actor spoke about his 11-year-old daughter Violet, who loves Taylor Swift. During the interview, Ben said he listens to a whole lot of Taylor Swift songs because of his daughter, adding, “Taylor Swift is great, by the way, she’s a great role model.”

Later, Ben and Ellen played “5 Second Rule,” and one of Ben‘s questions he had to answer in five seconds or less was to name three Taylor Swift songs.

“1989, I Still Love You, the John Mayer thing….come on!” Ben said. “She’s amazing. I love Taylor Swift. I’m blanking.”

Ben later was asked to name three likely places you’d find Matt Damon.

“The beach, the bar, and my bed. Boom!” he said.

Click inside to watch more from Ben Affleck…

Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck tries to name three taylor swift songs 01
ben affleck tries to name three taylor swift songs 02
ben affleck tries to name three taylor swift songs 03

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Ellen DeGeneres, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here