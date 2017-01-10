VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Responds to Reports He Was Attacked at Catch LA Restaurant

Jamie Foxx is speaking out after reports claimed he and his friends were involved in a fight over the weekend.

The 49-year-old actor headed to Catch LA on Saturday (January 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx

According to TMZ, a group of diners came up to Jamie‘s table and complained that they were being too loud. After some back-and-forth conversation between the groups, things allegedly got physical.

“”F–k. The word is out, man,” Jamie said in an Instagram video he posted on Monday night, in which he adds a little humor to the situation. “I know y’all heard about this s–t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective.”

Watch the full video below.

Don’t miss Jamie in Sleepless, set to hit theaters on January 13!