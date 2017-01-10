Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 12:40 am

VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Responds to Reports He Was Attacked at Catch LA Restaurant

VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Responds to Reports He Was Attacked at Catch LA Restaurant

Jamie Foxx is speaking out after reports claimed he and his friends were involved in a fight over the weekend.

The 49-year-old actor headed to Catch LA on Saturday (January 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx

According to TMZ, a group of diners came up to Jamie‘s table and complained that they were being too loud. After some back-and-forth conversation between the groups, things allegedly got physical.

“”F–k. The word is out, man,” Jamie said in an Instagram video he posted on Monday night, in which he adds a little humor to the situation. “I know y’all heard about this s–t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective.”

Watch the full video below.

Don’t miss Jamie in Sleepless, set to hit theaters on January 13!
Just Jared on Facebook
jamei foxx was reportedly attacked at catch la restaurant 01
jamei foxx was reportedly attacked at catch la restaurant 02
jamei foxx was reportedly attacked at catch la restaurant 03
jamei foxx was reportedly attacked at catch la restaurant 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jamie Foxx

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here