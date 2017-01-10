Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 1:49 pm

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris & James Corden Have Epic Broadway Riff-Off On 'The Late Late Show'!

Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden totally had the most epic show tunes riff-off, and now you can watch it right here!

While visiting the The Late Late Show on Monday evening (January 9), the 43-year-old Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events star mocked host James, 38, for winning a Tony for a non-singing role, leading them to the Broadway riff-off.

James proved he had the vocal abilities by singing a rendition of “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from Guys and Dolls, to which Neil responded with the the outstanding “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy. Eventually the duo came together to duet on “My Shot” from Hamilton, full raps and all.

Nocturnal Animals director Tom Ford and Live By Night star Sienna Miller also served as the guest for the evening – Watch more from the episode after the cut!


Broadway Riff-Off w/ Neil Patrick Harris

Click inside to watch more from The Late Late Show with James Corden…


Was Sienna Miller a Nervous Golden Globes Presenter?

James to Tom Ford: Shave Me Anywhere
