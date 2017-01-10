VIDEO: Ruth Negga Is 'Still Floating' From Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 Speech Shout-Out!

Ruth Negga is “still floating” from getting a shout-out from Meryl Streep during her powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes!

“The beautiful Ruth Negga was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and raised in Ireland, and she’s here nominated for playing a small-town girl from Virginia,” Meryl said during her speech. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts.”

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday evening (January 9) in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old Loving star shared her joy over the whole moment.

“I’m still kind of floating from that,” Ruth told Jimmy. “I haven’t absorbed it, when will I ever absorb it. I couldn’t believe it, it was incredibly surreal and just a complete dream come true. I’ve been a fan of hers for so long.”



