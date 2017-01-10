Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 10:30 am

VIDEO: The Bachelor's Corinne Takes Bikini Top Off for Sexy Shoot with Nick!

There was a wedding photo shoot on The Bachelor week 2 last night (January 9), and things got very racy!

One of the contestants, Brittany, did an Adam and Eve-style photo shoot where she wore no top, and Nick went shirtless.

Corinne, who is considered one of the big villains this season, got jealous of Brittany‘s look, so she also took off her bikini top to go shirtless in the pool with Nick.

Watch the moment below, and check out photos of all The Bachelor contestants during their wedding photo shoot!
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 01
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 02
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 03
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 04
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 05
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 06
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 07
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 08
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 09
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 10
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 11
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 12
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 13
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 14
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 15
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 16
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 17
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 18
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 19
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 20
the bachelor wedding photo shoot 21

