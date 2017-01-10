VIDEO: The Bachelor's Corinne Takes Bikini Top Off for Sexy Shoot with Nick!

There was a wedding photo shoot on The Bachelor week 2 last night (January 9), and things got very racy!

One of the contestants, Brittany, did an Adam and Eve-style photo shoot where she wore no top, and Nick went shirtless.

Corinne, who is considered one of the big villains this season, got jealous of Brittany‘s look, so she also took off her bikini top to go shirtless in the pool with Nick.

Watch the moment below, and check out photos of all The Bachelor contestants during their wedding photo shoot!