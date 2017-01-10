Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 2:37 pm

VIDEO: Trevor Noah Calls Out One 'Tone Deaf' Part of Meryl Streep's Speech

Trevor Noah is speaking out about one part of Meryl Streep‘s now famous Golden Globes speech, calling it “tone deaf.”

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Meryl said during her big Cecil B DeMille speech on Sunday (January 8).

Trevor, in response, said on The Daily Show, “It was really great except for this one tiny part for me where Meryl Streep, like her character in Florence Foster Jenkins, was tone-deaf.”

“You don’t have to make your point by s—ting on someone else’s thing, because a lot of people love football and the arts,” Trevor said of his criticism. “It was a speech about respect, it was a speech about empathy, and most importantly it was a speech about responsibility,” he said.

