Vin Diesel Joins Ruby Rose, Deepika Padukone & 'xXx' Cast at London Premiere!

Vin Diesel is surrounded by his leading ladies at the premiere of his movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage on Tuesday (January 10) in London, England.

The 49-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Ruby Rose, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Michael Bisping, and Hermione Corfield. Also in attendance was director DJ Caruso.

Nina debuted her new short hair on the red carpet!

FYI: Ruby is wearing a Balmain gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Nina is wearing a Zac Posen dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Deepika is wearing a Stella McCartney gown.

