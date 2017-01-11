Adriana Lima's Positive Message To Young Girls: 'Just Embrace Yourself'!

Adriana Lima doesn’t want you to compare yourself to the models who work the runway at Victoria’s Secret annual Fashion Show, she wants you to “just embrace yourself”!

“[The show] is all about embracing women from all over the world,” the 35-year-old supermodel recently expressed (via People). “The girls are from all over the world and different ages, and they all show their different personalities.”

“You have to be yourself,” Adriana added. “Each one of us has our own thing going on that we bring to the runway, and we show it. Just embrace yourself because the minute you try to be something you’re not, you lose your identity.”

Pictured: Adriana joining Soccer player Jozy Altidore and designer Kenneth Cole at the 2017 St. Luke Foundation for Haiti Benefit held at the Garage on Tuesday (January 10) in New York City.



FYI: Adriana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti ensemble paired with Victoria’s Secret bralette, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and DVF clutch.

