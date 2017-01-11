Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 12:07 pm

Adriana Lima's Positive Message To Young Girls: 'Just Embrace Yourself'!

Adriana Lima's Positive Message To Young Girls: 'Just Embrace Yourself'!

Adriana Lima doesn’t want you to compare yourself to the models who work the runway at Victoria’s Secret annual Fashion Show, she wants you to “just embrace yourself”!

“[The show] is all about embracing women from all over the world,” the 35-year-old supermodel recently expressed (via People). “The girls are from all over the world and different ages, and they all show their different personalities.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

“You have to be yourself,” Adriana added. “Each one of us has our own thing going on that we bring to the runway, and we show it. Just embrace yourself because the minute you try to be something you’re not, you lose your identity.”

Pictured: Adriana joining Soccer player Jozy Altidore and designer Kenneth Cole at the 2017 St. Luke Foundation for Haiti Benefit held at the Garage on Tuesday (January 10) in New York City.


In my favorite VS pj 💜💜💜🦄🦄💕🦄🦄 Gnight 💋

A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti ensemble paired with Victoria’s Secret bralette, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and DVF clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Adriana Lima at the 2017 St. Luke Foundation for Haiti Benefit
Just Jared on Facebook
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 01
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 02
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 03
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 04
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 05
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 06
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 07
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 08
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 09
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 10
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 11
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 12
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 13
adriana lima positive message to young girls just embrace yourself 14

Credit: Mike Lawrie; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adriana Lima

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here