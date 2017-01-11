Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 8:14 pm

Alec Baldwin Will Play Donald Trump on 'SNL' Following Inauguration

Alec Baldwin will be returning to Saturday Night Live to portray Donald Trump following his inauguration.

During an interview with Extra, the 58-year-old actor confirmed his upcoming appearance.

“We’re going to play [Trump] the day after the inauguration. [I’m] doing SNL the day after the inauguration,” he explained.

He added, “All of this comedy stuff we do on SNL, Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.”

Check out Alec‘s entire interview below…
