Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 8:41 pm

Alex Pettyfer & Marloes Horst Are Reportedly Back Together!

Alex Pettyfer and Marloes Horst are reportedly back together after splitting early last year!

The couple were spotted holding hands as they headed out and about together on Wednesday (January 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Not only were the couple holding hands but Marloes was sporting a shiny diamond on her ring finger.

“They are back together, and they are engaged,” a source told E! News.

Although the couple have yet to confirm their relationship status, it looks like they’re totally enjoying their start to 2017!

Photos: WENN
