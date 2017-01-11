Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 8:10 pm

Amanda Seyfried & Her Growing Baby Bump Run Errands

Amanda Seyfried & Her Growing Baby Bump Run Errands

Amanda Seyfried is all smiles as she drops her car off for service on Wednesday afternoon (January 11) in Burbank, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress went without makeup and showed off her growing baby bump as she spent the afternoon running errands around town.

Amanda recently took to Instagram to share a pic of her adorable pup Finn hanging out with “friends” while out and about in the snowy woods.

#friends

A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

