Amy Adams is Joined by Daughter Aviana & Husband Darren Le Gallo as She Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Amy Adams is joined by some very special guests as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The Oscar-nominated actress was joined by her six-year-old daughter Aviana and her husband Darren Le Gallo as she was presented with her star by Arrival co-star Jeremy Renner!

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Amy‘s mother Kathryn Adams and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve.

FYI: Amy is an Armani dress, Neil Lane jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.

Congrats Amy!

