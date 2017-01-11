Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 6:08 pm

Amy Adams is Joined by Daughter Aviana & Husband Darren Le Gallo as She Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Amy Adams is Joined by Daughter Aviana & Husband Darren Le Gallo as She Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Amy Adams is joined by some very special guests as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The Oscar-nominated actress was joined by her six-year-old daughter Aviana and her husband Darren Le Gallo as she was presented with her star by Arrival co-star Jeremy Renner!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Amy‘s mother Kathryn Adams and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve.

FYI: Amy is an Armani dress, Neil Lane jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.

Congrats Amy!

20+ pictures inside of Amy Adams receiving her star…
Just Jared on Facebook
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 01
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 02
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 03
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 04
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 05
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 06
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 07
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 08
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 09
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 10
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 11
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 12
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 13
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 14
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 15
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 16
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 17
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 18
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 19
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 20
amy adams receives star on the hollywood walk of fame 21

Credit: WENN; Photos: Getty, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Amy Adams, Aviana Le Gallo, Celebrity Babies, Darren Le Gallo, Jeremy Renner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure37.com Oliver Jenkins

    Read through following report to discover how a single mom was able to make $89,844/year in her extra time on her laptop or computer without selling anything>>>
    -> START WORKING IMMEDIATELY!!!! <-

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here