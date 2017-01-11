Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 11:02 pm

Anna Kendrick in Talks to Play Female Santa Claus in New Movie!

Anna Kendrick in Talks to Play Female Santa Claus in New Movie!

Anna Kendrick is in talks to play Santa Claus in a new Disney film!

The 31-year-old actress is reportedly in talks to play Santa’s daughter in an upcoming project written by Miss Congeniality screenwriter Marc Lawrence who would also direct the film, Variety reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick

Currently the project is being called Nicole and is about Santa’s daughter who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight.

WOULD YOU LIKE to see Anna Kendrick take on the role of Santa Claus?
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Anna Kendrick, Disney

