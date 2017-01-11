Anna Kendrick in Talks to Play Female Santa Claus in New Movie!

Anna Kendrick is in talks to play Santa Claus in a new Disney film!

The 31-year-old actress is reportedly in talks to play Santa’s daughter in an upcoming project written by Miss Congeniality screenwriter Marc Lawrence who would also direct the film, Variety reports.

Currently the project is being called Nicole and is about Santa’s daughter who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight.



