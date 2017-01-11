Are Ariana Grande & John Legend Teaming Up for 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet?

Ariana Grande and John Legend may be recording sweet music together!

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a selfie in the recording studio with a wilted rose emoji in the caption while tagging John and Beauty and the Beast in the pic.

After she posted the selfie, rumors started to swirl that Ariana and John will sing a duet together of “Beauty and the Beast” for the film!

In the original Disney animated film, Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson performed “Beauty and the Beast” for the film’s soundtrack.

