Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 7:45 pm

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez After Photos Kissing The Weeknd Emerge

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez After Photos Kissing The Weeknd Emerge

Bella Hadid doesn’t seem to pleased that Selena Gomez is hooking up with her ex The Weeknd.

The 19-year-old model, who dated The Weeknd for over a year, unfollowed Selena on Instagram hours after pictures of the duo kissing surfaced.

Currently, Bella still follows her ex and she is still followed by Selena.

Bella and The Weeknd amicably split back in November and even seemed to appear friendly at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Selena has also been friendly with Bella for quite some time and is even closer with her older sister Gigi, who is also a part of Taylor Swift‘s squad.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here