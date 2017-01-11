Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez After Photos Kissing The Weeknd Emerge

Bella Hadid doesn’t seem to pleased that Selena Gomez is hooking up with her ex The Weeknd.

The 19-year-old model, who dated The Weeknd for over a year, unfollowed Selena on Instagram hours after pictures of the duo kissing surfaced.

Currently, Bella still follows her ex and she is still followed by Selena.

Bella and The Weeknd amicably split back in November and even seemed to appear friendly at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Selena has also been friendly with Bella for quite some time and is even closer with her older sister Gigi, who is also a part of Taylor Swift‘s squad.