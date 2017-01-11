Ben Affleck & Sienna Miller Premiere 'Live By Night' in London
Ben Affleck suits up for the premiere of his latest film Live By Night on Saturday (January 11) at the BFI Southbank theater in London, England.
The 44-year-old actor and director was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Chris Messina and Sienna Miller – who looked pretty in a satin dress.
Ben wrote, produced, directed, and starred in Live By Night which will hit theaters worldwide on Friday (January 13).
FYI: Sienna is wearing a Lanvin dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Messika jewelry while carrying a Louboutin clutch.
Also pictured inside: Ben Affleck making his way through LAX airport for his flight on Tuesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.