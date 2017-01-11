Bonnaroo 2017 - Full Lineup Revealed!

The full lineup for the 2017 Bonnaroo music festival has been revealed!

The festival is set to take place from June 8 – June 11 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, the xx, Major Lazer, and Travis Scott are just some of the major names set to take the stage during the weekend.

You can purchase your tickets to the annual event today, so be sure to grab them before they’re sold out!

See the full lineup from this year’s Bonnaroo below…