Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets
Donald Trump just gave a press conference where he spoke about #GoldenShowerGate, his isolation from his business empire, building jobs, his Presidential appointments, and more.
“Does anyone really believe that story? I’m also very much of a germophobe, by the way,” President-Elect Trump said about the “Golden Showers” story.
He also spoke about not releasing his tax returns (“I’m not releasing tax returns because they’re under audit… you know, the only ones who care about my tax returns are the reporters,”) Vladimir Putin (“If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks — that’s called an asset, not a liability,”) and more.
Pres.-elect Trump on unsubstantiated allegations: "Does anyone really believe that story? I'm also very much of a germophobe, by the way." pic.twitter.com/rzoKfDfhh6
— ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017
every time he says "friend of mine, great guy" you know that person is evil personified
— lily allen (@lilyallen) January 11, 2017
I am not a member of the press. I care about @realDonaldTrump's tax return. https://t.co/aXu249PKCP
— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 11, 2017
Feel like I'm watching a terrifying episode of Black Mirror 😳 #TrumpPressConference
— Douglas Booth (@DouglasBooth) January 11, 2017
He could also still run Trump Steaks, bankrupt a casino and an airline while while ripping off students and not pay his contractors. https://t.co/bDr0tqyy2B
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 11, 2017
OH @realDonaldTrump! If you're reading this THE PEOPLE do care that you haven't released your tax returns. Thanks
— Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) January 11, 2017
Release your tax returns,
Li'l @realDonaldTrump. I care.
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 11, 2017
THE PRESS AREN'T THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO CARE ABOUT YOUR TAX RETURNS DONALD.
— Michael Urie (@michaelurie) January 11, 2017
'I'm very much a germaphobe'
– Trump denies Watergate 2. 😂😂
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2017
RELEASE YOUR TAX RETURNS
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 11, 2017
Urine is sterile.
— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) January 11, 2017
we had the privilege of watching POTUS' speech last night and are now subjected to this :/
— Emily Robinson (@Emily_Robinson) January 11, 2017
Trump says his own name more than Ricky Henderson does
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 11, 2017
He's extolling the benefits of the hack job
— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 11, 2017
Now this press conference sounds like a spelling bee. EMOLUMENT. Can you use that in a sentence?
— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 11, 2017