Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Donald Trump just gave a press conference where he spoke about #GoldenShowerGate, his isolation from his business empire, building jobs, his Presidential appointments, and more.

“Does anyone really believe that story? I’m also very much of a germophobe, by the way,” President-Elect Trump said about the “Golden Showers” story.

He also spoke about not releasing his tax returns (“I’m not releasing tax returns because they’re under audit… you know, the only ones who care about my tax returns are the reporters,”) Vladimir Putin (“If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks — that’s called an asset, not a liability,”) and more.

Pres.-elect Trump on unsubstantiated allegations: "Does anyone really believe that story? I'm also very much of a germophobe, by the way." pic.twitter.com/rzoKfDfhh6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017

Click inside to read celebrity reactions to the press conference…