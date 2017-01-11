Wed, 11 January 2017 at 1:16 pm
Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Involved in Car Accident
- Zeke Elliott got into a car accident ahead of his big playoff game – get the info – TMZ
- Dove Cameron has 2 amazing prom-inspired looks for you – Just Jared Jr
- Is Nick Viall having a baby!? – Gossip Cop
- James McAvoy‘s new movie Split is getting pretty good reviews! – Lainey Gossip
- Kylie Jenner shows major skin – TooFab
- Justin Bieber has a car for sale – MTV
- These moments made the Globes worth watching – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Ezekiel Elliott, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet