Wed, 11 January 2017 at 10:50 am
Donald Trump Press Conference Live Stream Video - Watch Now
Donald Trump is set to give his first live press conference after winning the Presidential election.
The press conference is set to take place in just a few moments, and we have the live stream video here for you to watch in its entirety.
In the past, Donald said he would address “the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest.” Now, with the new story that Russia allegedly has compromising information about the President-elect, be prepared for some of those questions as well.
Watch the live stream below!
