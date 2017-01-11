'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Top Stories
Wed, 11 January 2017 at 12:15 pm

The official tracklist for Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, has been revealed!

There are some very famous names on the list – including a collaboration between Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj, a new John Legend song, songs from HalseyTove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream and more.

Fifty Shades Darker, and the soundtrack, will be released on February 10. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will return to star.

Click inside to see the full tracklist for Fifty Shades Darker’s soundtrack…

1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – ZAYN | Taylor Swift
2. Not Afraid Anymore – Halsey
3. Pray – JRY (feat. Rooty)
4. Lies in the Dark – Tove Lo
5. No Running From Me – Toulouse
6. One Woman Man – John Legend
7. Code Blue – The-Dream
8. Bom Bidi Bom – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj
9. Helium – Sia
10. Cruise – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)
11. The Scientist – Corrine Bailey Rae
12. They Can’t Take That Away From Me – Jose James
13. Birthday – JP Cooper
14. I Need a Good One – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)
15. Empty Pack Of Cigarettes – Joseph Angel
16. What Would It Take – Anderson East
17. What Is Love? – Frances
18. On His Knees – Danny Elfman
19. Making It Real – Danny Elfman

(via EW.)
Photos: Universal
