'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

The official tracklist for Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, has been revealed!

There are some very famous names on the list – including a collaboration between Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj, a new John Legend song, songs from Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream and more.

Fifty Shades Darker, and the soundtrack, will be released on February 10. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will return to star.

Fifty Shades Darker's soundtrack tracklist:

1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – ZAYN | Taylor Swift

2. Not Afraid Anymore – Halsey

3. Pray – JRY (feat. Rooty)

4. Lies in the Dark – Tove Lo

5. No Running From Me – Toulouse

6. One Woman Man – John Legend

7. Code Blue – The-Dream

8. Bom Bidi Bom – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj

9. Helium – Sia

10. Cruise – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)

11. The Scientist – Corrine Bailey Rae

12. They Can’t Take That Away From Me – Jose James

13. Birthday – JP Cooper

14. I Need a Good One – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)

15. Empty Pack Of Cigarettes – Joseph Angel

16. What Would It Take – Anderson East

17. What Is Love? – Frances

18. On His Knees – Danny Elfman

19. Making It Real – Danny Elfman

