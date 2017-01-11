Top Stories
Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 1:43 pm

Fox Execs Give Update on 'Scream Queens' Season Three

Fox Execs Give Update on 'Scream Queens' Season Three

Fans are finally getting an update about Scream Queens season three!

After Fox’s panel at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour, executives Gary Newman and David Madden said it’s still a possibility.

“It’s very much still in consideration for a renewal. The ratings don’t tell the whole story; because it’s such a young audience, you can’t really even see the full picture even in L+3,” David told Variety.

Gary added, “Like Pitch and The Exorcist, we’re not going to make any decisions until later this year. Obviously, we would have loved to have seen it do bigger numbers. The delayed viewing is there. It reaches a hard-to-reach younger audience, which we like, but we’re just going to have to see what our needs are when we get closer to May.”

We really hope they decide to renew the show!

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: Scream Queens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here