Fox Execs Give Update on 'Scream Queens' Season Three

Fans are finally getting an update about Scream Queens season three!

After Fox’s panel at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour, executives Gary Newman and David Madden said it’s still a possibility.

“It’s very much still in consideration for a renewal. The ratings don’t tell the whole story; because it’s such a young audience, you can’t really even see the full picture even in L+3,” David told Variety.

Gary added, “Like Pitch and The Exorcist, we’re not going to make any decisions until later this year. Obviously, we would have loved to have seen it do bigger numbers. The delayed viewing is there. It reaches a hard-to-reach younger audience, which we like, but we’re just going to have to see what our needs are when we get closer to May.”

We really hope they decide to renew the show!