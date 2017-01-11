Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 4:00 am

Hilary Duff Rocks Thigh-High Boots to Lunch in L.A.

Hilary Duff Rocks Thigh-High Boots to Lunch in L.A.

Hilary Duff shares a laugh with a friend as she makes her way out of a restaurant on Monday afternoon (January 9) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Younger actress looked pretty in a cream-colored sweater, black denim skirt, and thigh-high boots as she grabbed lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The night before, Hilary attended the 2017 Golden Globes after party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle.

Hilary then took to Instagram to show off her glam for the night!

15+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff out and about in LA…
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 01
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 02
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 03
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 04
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 05
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 06
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 07
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 08
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 09
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 10
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 11
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 12
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 13
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 14
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 15
hilary duff looks sexy in thigh high boots 16

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hilary Duff

