James McAvoy Reveals 'Split' Role Was Originally Intended For Joaquin Phoenix!

James McAvoy portrays a man with 23 different personalities in his latest film Split, but the role was actually originally intended for Joaquin Phoenix!

The 37-year-old actor plays Kevin, a sufferer of dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three high school girls in the psychological thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James McAvoy

While talking about gaining weight for the flick, James revealed that he wasn’t the first actor picked for the role.

“Night said he wanted me to get a bit bulkier, so I said, look, I can either get all skinny and muscly and I can do that real quick by losing some weight and doing reps and all that shit, or I can gain muscle but it’ll be more bulky than it’ll be ripped,” James expressed. “I didn’t have long. I came onto this show quite late in the day, I think Joaquin Phoenix was going to do it, but then I stepped in at the last minute because Joaquin pulled out.”

Pictured: James posing for photographs alongside co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and director M. Night Shyamalan at their Split photo call held on Wednesday (January 11) in Milan, Italy.

FYI: Anya is wearing a multi color lace cocktail dress from the Paule Ka Collection.