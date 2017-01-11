Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 2:36 am

Jessica Alba, Elizabeth Olsen, & Janelle Monae Honor Their Favorite Image Makers!

Jessica Alba, Elizabeth Olsen, and Janelle Monae all stepped out to support their friends in the fashion and beauty world at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards on Tuesday night (January 10) at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif.

Other stars in attendance included Cindy Crawford, Jessica Pare, Lisa Kudrow, Michaela Conlin, and Katheryn Winnick.

Jessica was there to honor Daniel Martin with the New Guard Makeup Artist prize. Elizabeth honored Kate Lee and Mark Townsend with the Dream Duo Makeup Artist award. Janelle presented the New Guard Stylist Award to Maeve Reilly. Lisa honored Chris McMillan with the Icon Hairstylist award and Kari Hill with the Detail Maker award. Jessica paid tribute to Stylist award winner Cristina Ehrlich. Cindy handed out an award to Icon Designer winner Olivier Rousteing of Balmain.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Balmain outfit. Elizabeth is wearing an Emilio Pucci dress. Janelle is wearing a Thom Browne tuxedo dress. Cindy is wearing a Balmain dress.
