Julianne Moore & Naomi Watts Help Stella McCartney Celebrate Launch Of New Autumn 2017 Collection

Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts had themselves a fashion-filled evening last night!

The 56-year-old actress and Naomi, 46, joined Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, and designer Stella McCartney as they celebrated the launch of Stella‘s new women’s Autumn 2017 Collection at the iconic Cotton Club in Harlem with an homage to music, fashion and New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Juilanne Moore

The highlight of the evening was a surprise musical performance by Alicia Keys with her hits “Empire State of Mind” and “Pawn It All.” The evening also celebrated the storied Cotton Club’s 40th anniversary this month and included performances by some of the club’s regular musical acts.

20+ pictures inside of Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts and others at the event…