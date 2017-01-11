Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 9:22 am

Julianne Moore & Naomi Watts Help Stella McCartney Celebrate Launch Of New Autumn 2017 Collection

Julianne Moore & Naomi Watts Help Stella McCartney Celebrate Launch Of New Autumn 2017 Collection

Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts had themselves a fashion-filled evening last night!

The 56-year-old actress and Naomi, 46, joined Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, and designer Stella McCartney as they celebrated the launch of Stella‘s new women’s Autumn 2017 Collection at the iconic Cotton Club in Harlem with an homage to music, fashion and New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Juilanne Moore

The highlight of the evening was a surprise musical performance by Alicia Keys with her hits “Empire State of Mind” and “Pawn It All.” The evening also celebrated the storied Cotton Club’s 40th anniversary this month and included performances by some of the club’s regular musical acts.

20+ pictures inside of Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts and others at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 01
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 02
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 03
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 04
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 05
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 06
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 07
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 08
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 09
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 10
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 11
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 12
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 13
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 14
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 15
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 16
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 17
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 18
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 19
julianne moore naomi watts help stella mccartney celebrate launch of new autumn 20

Credit: Joe Schildhorn; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Alicia Keys, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Julianne Moore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here