Wed, 11 January 2017 at 12:00 am

Justin Timberlake Supports Jessica Biel at 'Book of Love' Premiere!

Justin Timberlake Supports Jessica Biel at 'Book of Love' Premiere!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are a picture perfect couple at the premiere of her new movie The Book of Love on Tuesday night (January 10) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress stars in and produced the movie, so it was definitely her night to shine. Justin did play a part in the movie though as he composed the music.

Earlier in the week, Jessica appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show and made a surprise phone call to Justin during the taping. He told her that he would be waiting for her at home in his birthday suit. Such a lucky lady!

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Elie Saab jumpsuit and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the premiere…
